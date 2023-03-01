Giannis Antetokounmpo is without a doubt one of the top players in the game today. As a matter of fact, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar will go down in history as one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball. However, apart from his unbridled skills on the court, what also makes this man stand apart is the fact that he’s also a real-life MVP.

According to Drake Bentley of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Giannis has committed $1 million to mental health services in Milwaukee. This was confirmed by the public relations representative of the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, which is Giannis’ charitable institution that was named in honor of his late father.

It has also been reported that Giannis has already established partnerships with the NBA, the Obama Foundation, and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission to help underprivileged schools in the city of Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo bagged the MVP title in back-to-back seasons a couple of years ago. However, what is clear is that he is also an MVP outside the confines of the basketball court. Given that he is one of the best ballers on the planet, the seven-time All-Star also happens to be one of the most handsomely paid athletes in all of sports. He’s doing his bit to give back and make sure that he’s able to share his blessings with others.

Giannis grew up in poverty in Greece, and he knows what it’s like to struggle with money. This is exactly why he’s helping out however and wherever he can.