The NBA offseason gives superstars the chance to relax, spend time with family, and get their bodies right for the upcoming season. Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo is carving out some time to be an ambassador for the sport during Nike's current basketball tour in China and even gave fans a sneak peek at his latest upcoming sneaker. Check out our Sneakers news for more releases and breaking content!

Several NBA star are overseas at the yearly Nike Basketball camp in China sharing tips on their games, giving advice to the younger generation, and showing off some of their newest signature kicks. Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a first look at his latest Nike Zoom Freak 5, titled “Five the Hard Way”, as a tribute to his three brothers and mother.

It's not the first time Giannis paid tribute to his brothers Alex, Kostas, and Thanasis on a sneaker, as their monikers were featured on a previous pair of the Zoom Freak 5's. This pair, instead, was worked on collaboratively by the brothers and features a color scheme close to their roots and homeland.

This upcoming colorway is extremely clean and immediately shows that inspiration has clearly been taken from the Greek coastline. The uppers feature a soft cream color, reminiscent of the buildings in Greece and a perfect match for the Bucks' uniforms. A vibrant blue is seen on the heel tab, laces, and outsole swoosh, paying homage to the blue waters and national colors of Greece. The midsole features a light pink hue and is tied together by the overlapping green swoosh draped over the side. Head over to SneakerNews for a detailed look.

Antetokounmpo's logo is seen in green on the tongue and his personal signature is stitched on the inside of the tongue. All in all, it's a very clean color scheme and Giannis will look great wearing these with a Bucks' uniform. More importantly, it's a great tribute to his brothers as they all continue to support each other during their NBA journeys.

While no official release date has been set, you can expect these to drop sometime soon in 2023. They're be available in-person and online at Nike.com and Nike retailers. The price tag is set at $130 USD and should come in kid's sizing as well. What do you think of these – will you be grabbing a pair?