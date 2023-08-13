Kostas Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, will reportedly not suit up for Greece during the 2023 FIBA World Cup due to injury. He joins his older brother Giannis in supporting his country on the sidelines. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar announced on Friday his decision to forgo this year's tournament, citing that he is “not ready to compete in the level that [he] needs to be” in the World Cup. Unfortunately, it appears his brother is in the same boat as him.

Kostas played for Greece during the 2022 EuroBasket and appeared for his country during the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria last summer. He played with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League this past season. His last appearance in the NBA came during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he played 15 games.

Greece is now down to 14 players before it makes its decision on the 12-man roster that will represent them in the World Cup. Without Giannis and Kostas, their eldest brother, Thanasis, remains the lone Antetokounmpo in the lineup for Greece. Veteran guards Nick Calathes and Kostas Sloukas are also not suiting up for the National team.

Before the official games begin, Greece will go to Abu Dhabi on Friday to square off with Team USA on Friday, and then Germany the following day.

Greece is in Group C with Team USA, Jordan, and New Zealand. They will open their 2023 FIBA World Cup action against Jordan on August 26th and then USA on August 28th, before closing out their group stage versus New Zealand on the 30th. The games will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City in the Philippines. They will be doing so without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kostas Antetokounmpo now that the pair have backed out of the tournament, though.