The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a big win on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics, albeit the Celtics being without several key players. Nonetheless, the Bucks have established themselves as a roadblock for the Celtics aspirations of reaching the NBA Finals again and they’ve done so behind the stellar play of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo has been enjoyed an MVP-caliber season and he’s well on his way to becoming one of the greatest players to ever play the game. This season, he is on pace to become the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to average at least 30 points, ten rebounds and five assists while shooting at least 50 percent from the field as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Players are shooting 41% when defended by Giannis this season, the best mark by a defender with 500+ shots defended. He’s doing this while putting up the first 30/10/5 season on 50% shooting since Wilt. pic.twitter.com/josCy5xNiL — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 15, 2023

This season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been averaging a career-high 32.5 points per game, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists with shooting splits of 54 percent from the field, 27.1 percent from three-point range and 64.6 percent from the free-throw line. Although Antetokounmpo has developed into a prolific scorer in the NBA, it’s his three-point shooting that he’s never been particularly good at. His career-high in three-point percentage is the 34.7 percent he shot during his rookie season 2013-14. Even so, Antetokounmpo remains an elite scoring threat.

With the Bucks win against the Celtics on Tuesday, they improved to 40-17 and pulled within half a game of the Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Antetokounmpo was recently named to his seventh consecutive All-Star selection and he will also partake in the Skills Challenge alongside his brothers Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Alex Antetokounmpo.