The Milwaukee Bucks are on an 11-game winning streak, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is turning all the attention on him as he strengthens his case for MVP.

Milwaukee extended its winning streak on Tuesday with a 131-125 overtime win against the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo recorded a near triple-double stat line in the contest, registering 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine dimes. He did have eight turnovers that allowed the Beantown team to keep the game close, but he more than made up for it with his efficient scoring. He was a +14 on the plus-minus box score, the second-best on the team.

Furthermore, with another scoring explosion, Giannis is now averaging 37.2 points in their 11-win streak. It is the highest scoring average for a player in NBA history ever during the same winning span, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Bucks are now just half a game behind the Celtics for the top seed in the East, and with the way Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing, it’s not hard to see the team taking the no. 1 spot real soon.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists overall this 2022-23. While many see Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum as the MVP frontrunners this campaign, the Greek Freak is definitely giving them a run for their money as he climbs his way to the top of the ladder as well.

If he maintains his current production, Antetokounmpo could very well end up with his third MVP trophy in just a span of five years.