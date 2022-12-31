By Diego Vergel de Dios · 3 min read

The San Francisco Giants were the best team in the MLB regular two seasons ago but faltered in the postseason. That inspiring 2021 run was an outlier for the Giants as they failed to build on that successful campaign with the right offseason moves. The Gian front office did not decide to splurge on any big name over the past couple of years as acquiring Kris Bryant before the trade deadline two years ago was the superstar that they added for half a season.

Carlos Correa was expected to sign with the San Francisco as he signed a 13-year deal a couple of weeks back. The Giants fanbase was ecstatic and delighted with the signing because they felt they found their franchise cornerstone after losing Buster Posey to retirement. However, Correa failed the physical exam with the Giants as the franchise had contrasting views on committing to him on a gigantic contract.

Moving on from the Correa shenanigans is difficult, but San Francisco has no choice. A contingency plan could be targeting particular star-type of guys that will fit in the city and culture of San Francisco. One perfect trade the Giants can execute in the offseason is Boston Red Sox third baseman, Rafael Devers.

Giants trade for Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers is one of the most impressive and talented 3B in baseball right now. Devers is still very young at 26 years of age, and he is entering free agency in 2024 with the hopes of signing a massive contract. The Dominican Republic sensation was called up to the majors at 20 years old, and he exceeded expectations right in his first season with the majors.

The trajectory and development of Devers were quick and fantastic as he was already in MVP consideration in 2019, which was only his third year with the Red Sox. These past two seasons post-pandemic have indicated that Rafael Devers is entering his peak self, but Boston seems to not realize that because they have not locked him up yet for the foreseeable future.

The Red Sox have been mistreating some of their recent superstars like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts as both individuals eventually left for West Coast organizations that paid them the amount they deserved. With the shaky relationship of the Red Sox front office with Devers as well, the Giants must pounce on this opportunity as they may finally find their superstar of the future.

San Francisco was close to both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa, so the fanbase is understandably devastated with the current crop of players in the majors. The front office was still able to add ancillary pieces like Michael Conforto and Ross Stripling, but none of those are comparable to Rafael Devers, San Francisco is known to take a serious chance on superstar third basemen like Evan Longoria and Kris Bryant, and Devers is a larger upgrade than either of those two fielders.

What attracts Rafael Devers to the Giants is he knows the organization is willing to spend millions as indicated by adding the biggest names like Judge and Correa. That is very vital because the Giants are in the same division with a squad led by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman or a team led by Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. The caliber of these guys is way above the current crop of Giants players, so it puts them as third or fourth in the division only.

The farm system and player development of San Francisco have been well-documented over the past decade, so the future is bright with the Giants, especially if they can acquire Rafael Devers from the Red Sox.