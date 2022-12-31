By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa remains unsigned despite agreeing to terms with two different teams so far in MLB free agency. Recent rumors have suggested that Correa could possibly reunite with the San Francisco Giants despite their previous fallout. However, Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said Correa is focused on a deal “elsewhere at this point,” per Marc Delucchi.

“As it’s been reported elsewhere, they’re focused on a deal elsewhere at this point,” Zaidi said. “So, I think the chances that a deal with us at this point are pretty unlikely based on their position.”

But Zaidi added that the Giants and Carlos Correa’s camp have had recent talks, per Alex Pavlovic.

The New York Mets are still regarded as the favorites to sign Carlos Correa. But an official contract has yet to come to fruition amid Correa’s health concerns. Most people around the MLB world believe Correa and New York will work something out. But restructuring the original 12-year, $315 million contract from a financial or years standpoint would likely not be Correa’s preferred course of action.

It will be interesting to see where Carlos Correa ends up signing prior to the 2023 season. If his deal with the Mets falls apart, teams such as the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves could profile as landing destinations.

It has been an unfortunate free agency saga for Carlos Correa. He is hopeful to sign somewhere soon and place the 2022-2023 MLB offseason in the rearview mirror.

