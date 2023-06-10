With the San Francisco Giants at 32-31 and just on the outskirts of a wild card spot in the National League, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters this past week that the team plans to be “aggressive” at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, which is a little less than two months away.

It stands to reason. While the Giants haven't looked to be on the level of their National league West rivals, the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks and the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers, Zaidi would be hard-pressed to turn around and sell after an offseason of spending.

Plus, the Giants, with a little bit better luck on the injury front, might be a few wins better.

At the time of print, Baseball Reference gives the Giants a 52 percent chance to make the postseason.

Outside of a horrendous collapse, the Giants will be buyers at this year's MLB trade deadline.

That said, here are some early targets for Zaidi and the Giants front office.

Giants early 2023 MLB trade deadline targets

2. Yasmani Grandal (Catcher, Chicago White Sox)

The White Sox are in a similar boat as San Francisco. Like the Giants, the White Sox entered the season with high expectations, but haven't lived up to them.

Yet, Chicago, sitting at 29-36, is just 3.5 games back of first place in the American League Central, the worst division in the sport this year.

Unlike the Giants, the White Sox have almost no margin for error, given that the division is really their only shot at the postseason.

If Chicago falters, they have plenty of trade chips that could interest the Giants.

While dealing for a catcher midseason can be dicey, Zaidi and company should consider a trade for Chicago backstop Yasmani Grandal.

Yes, San Francisco already has Joey Bart and youngster Patrick Bailey on the roster.

But Bart, who owns a .581 OPS in 26 games, has been plagued by injuries.

Bailey, meanwhile, has gotten off to a fast start at the dish since being called up in May but had a slightly above average .779 OPS in three minor league seasons.

In other words, don't go looking to either of these catchers for offensive production.

But Grandal, who has posted an OPS above .800 five times in his career, has a proven track record of offensive production.

While the 34-year-old's abysmal, injury-riddled 2022 season and slight decline in 2023 are certainly concerns, he would be a rental bat, as he's an unrestricted free agent this winter.

Take a look at Grandal's career numbers against the Dodgers, .808 OPS and the Diamondbacks, .905.

He has generally posted strong numbers against both squads, whom the Giants are chasing in the standings.

While there may be more pressing needs on the roster, it wouldn't hurt for San Francisco to check in on Grandal.

1. Eduardo Rodriguez (Starting pitcher, Detroit Tigers)

San Francisco's pitching has been riddled by injuries and ineffectiveness, as the likes of Ross Stripling and Alex Wood are sidelined, while the Giants demoted Sean Manaea to the bullpen in May.

Even a fully healthy Giants rotation would have this same problem, though. They lack a top-tier starter.

Logan Webb has the makings of one and Alex Cobb flashes the abilities of one, but San Francisco still doesn't have an elite-level hurler they can count on.

Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez can be that guy.

A middle-of-the-rotation type guy for much of his career, Rodriguez has enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 30, as he has pitched to a 2.13 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.

Rodriguez has an opt-out clause in his Tigers contract, and at this point, it makes far too much sense for him to test the market, especially if he continues to pitch like this.

That could lead to a Tigers trade.

Another rental option, Rodriguez would give the Giants one of the very best pitchers in baseball for the playoff push.

Honorable mention

Lucas Giolito (Starting pitcher, White Sox)

Giolito has endured an up-and-down career but has shown the ability to pitch like an ace at times. Giolito and the White Sox aren't seeing eye-to-eye on a contract extension, meaning it's in the team's best interest to get something for Giolito while they still can before he walks this winter. He's another potential option if Zaidi wants to go the starting pitching route at the MLB trade deadline.