Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After taking a year away from baseball, Michael Conforto signed with the San Francisco Giants. While Conforto has performed admirably in his Giants debut, his San Francisco return might be facing an immediate halt.

Conforto was noticeably limping on Wednesday and is planning to undergo an MRI on his heel, via Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. The outfielder suffered a bruised left heel in the Giants‘ Tuesday contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Giants won’t know the severity of Conforto’s heel injury after the MRI. However, losing Conforto for a significant amount of time would be a major blow to San Francisco.

Conforto has appeared in 49 games for the Giants thus far. He is hitting .250 with 11 home runs, 28 RBI and two stolen bases. The outfielder held a batting average of .210 on May 20. With his recent resurgence, Conforto has become much more consistent at the plate. He has found his power stroke as well, hitting three home runs and picking up nine RBI since the 20th.

Over his entire MLB career, Conforto has appeared in 806 total games. The 2017 All Star holds a .255 batting average with 143 home runs and 424 RBI.

For now, the Giants will be forced to hold their breath when it comes to Michael Conforto’s injury. San Francisco has been hit by injury and losing Conforto could be the final nail in the coffin. Nothing is set in stone, as Conforto was at least able to walk, albeit with a limp. But the Giants understand just how important Conforto is to their offense and just how devastating a serious injury would be.