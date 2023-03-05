The San Francisco Giants had one of the most intriguing offseasons in the MLB this year. Players like Carlos Rodon, Brandon Belt, and Evan Longoria have departed from San Francisco, so it opened up cap space for them to sign big-name free agents. Thus, they chased Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa but failed to capitalize on this rare opportunity.

The Judge sweepstakes were tough because it seemed his mind was set on staying in New York, so it was more of with the Correa negotiations where the lapses occurred. Losing him to the Minnesota Twins was tough, but the front office quickly executed contingency plans. They signed two terrific outfielders, Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, and two veteran pitchers, Ross Stripling, and Sean Manaea.

It is expected for the Giants to be third or fourth in the deep NL West, so it will be insurmountable for them to clinch another playoff berth. To catch a ton of eyeballs surprised, these are a couple of names that must shock the world in 2023.

Michael Conforto

A one-time All-Star in 2017 is heading to the Bay Area for 2023. Michael Conforto missed the 2022 season because he suffered a shoulder injury in the offseason. Ironically, he rejected the qualifying offer of his previous team, the New York Mets, because he was stuck without the team for the whole year.

The Giants decided to take a gamble on his track record of being a reliable power hitter, and he will likely be in the heart of the order with the likes of Joc Pederson and Mitch Haniger. The last campaign of Conforto in 2021 was subpar for him as he only contributed 14 HR, 55 RBI, and a .232 batting average in 125 games.

Thus, he must prove he is still a force on the plate with his new squad. Conforto mentioned in an interview that the feeling has been mutual as he admires the atmosphere of playing at Oracle Park. Health is the main priority, and he starts finding his rhythm without minding the external pressures.

Taylor Rogers

Like Conforto, Taylor Rogers was an excellent closer for the Minnesota Twins, but he has struggled the last year in the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. As a one-time All-Star, Rogers must relax, stay calm and lower his 4.76 ERA from last season. That was by far the highest of his career, and there was even a time wherein the Padres removed him from the closer role before shipping him to Milwaukee.

In 2022, Rogers had ten blown saves, which is the worst of his career. Playing with his twin Tyler in San Francisco will be a welcome change for him, making the Giants’ bullpen formidable. The Rogers twins will back up a remarkable closer in Camilo Doval as the season begins next month.

Sean Manaea

Despite the stacked pitching staff, the Giants decided to lock up two veterans in the offseason to supplement their young rotation. Ross Stripling is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays, but Manaea must improve from his horrific performance last season.

His 2021 performance with the Oakland Athletics can be the barometer of his success when he possessed a WAR of 3.1, a career-best for Manaea. He had two complete game shutouts in his career and struck out an impeccable number of 194 strikeouts in 179 innings. Logan Webb and Alex Cobb will be the top two starters for San Francisco, and Manaea must be a complementary piece as a lefty in the middle of their rotation.