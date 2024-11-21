New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton got into some hot water when he commented “Free Man” on recently released cornerback Nick McCloud's Instagram post. He cleared that up with the media on Wednesday, speaking about the comment as well as how he is moving forward after Daniel Jones got benched.

“Yeah I mean I think that's kind of the narrative that's trying to be pushed right now, that we're all imploding, off of my Instagram comment, which you know I am going to be here regardless,” Darius Slayton said, via Talkin' Giants. “So, you know I've been here for six years, chose to come back here, sign an extension, so I'm happy to be here. I'm doing my best to try to help us win, and whoever's back there playing quarterback in the game I think everybody in here at the end of the day wants to win. So whether it was you or him or Steve from down the street, we're gonna ride behind him, help Tommy succeed come Sunday.”

Slayton has been with the Giants since being drafted in 2019, coming in the same year as Daniel Jones. Although the benching of the quarterback was a popular move with the fanbase, it seemingly was not with the team, based on anonymous quotes from players. Still, Slayton does not think the Giants' locker room is imploding as the team is 2-8.

“No I don't think so, I don't really know, I can only speak for myself,” Slayton said. “What I said was something between me and Nick, a little inside joke we have about the rapper that just got out. But it's not imploding. Like I said, we got seven weeks to football to play and this is what we all dream to do, so at the end of the day everybody's gotta come here with a positive mindset and be ready to play.”

Giants look to rebound coming out of bye week

The Giants' season has gone about as bad as you could draw up, as they are 2-8 and completely out of the playoff picture. The performance has caused many to question whether or not Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will be back after this season. The unquestionable fact is that the organization will be moving in a different direction at quarterback, possibly drafting a new one in the spring. It will be interesting to see what the Giants look like come 2025, because they very well could look a lot different.