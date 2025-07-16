It's been an interesting offseason for the New York Giants, who signed Russell Wilson in free agency and drafted Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, giving the team multiple quarterback options moving forward. Despite a rough offensive season overall in 2024-25, the Giants did have one beacon of hope in the form of LSU rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who put the league on notice in his first NFL season.

In fact, recently, ESPN ranked Nabers as the seventh best wide receiver in all the land.

“Nabers has the NFL's full attention. Surpassing 100 catches and 1,200 yards as a rookie in one of the league's worst offenses with four different quarterbacks is rock-climbing-on-stilts difficult,” noted Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“He can go 0 to 60 in three seconds like a Ferrari, but he's built like a truck,” said one NFL personnel evaluator. “And he's not even an elite route runner yet. Just wait until that happens.”

Nabers was second in the entire NFL in targets last year behind Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase and also had the second most receptions by a rookie in the history of the NFL.

An emerging star in New York

Article Continues Below

Some fans had questions when the Giants selected Nabers with their 2024 first round draft pick out of LSU. However, Nabers quickly put any doubts about his ability to bed, establishing himself as a talented weapon at the NFL level almost immediately.

Of course, the Giants' poor play at both quarterback and on the offensive line last year made it so that the offense as a whole was largely unable to catch up to where Nabers was trying to take them, but he was still able to lay the groundwork for something special moving forward.

Russell Wilson appears poised to get the starting job in New York, beginning what will be the fourth chapter of his NFL career. While Wilson is no longer the perennial MVP candidate that he was as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, he should still give the Giants some much-needed stability and veteran leadership at the quarterback position.

The Giants' season is slated to begin in early September.