The debate over New York Giants legend Eli Manning‘s candidacy for the Hall of Fame is still going on, but his former teammate, former All-Pro safety Antrel Rolle, has given his two cents.

During an interview with Gambling Industry News, Rolle was asked if he thinks Manning will get in after being snubbed in 2025. Rolle seems to have no doubt about that. He was adamant that Manning “deserves it.”

“Do I think he will get in? Yes, I do,” Rolle proclaimed. “And I think he deserves to get in. And it’s not just because of the name, or because he played in New York. You’re talking about someone who had a very good NFL career, [and in the] postseason[,] we know what he did.

“[He's a] two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, and the guy (Tom Brady) who he beat in both Super Bowls. That stuff speaks for itself, and it doesn’t happen by accident. Eli, to me, is clutch. He gets my vote 200% of the time. And this is not me being biased. He is the real deal at quarterback, and I’m hoping he gets his flowers. I know he will. He deserves it,” Rolle continued.

Will Giants' Eli Manning make the Hall of Fame?

Some may argue against Manning's .500 record in the regular season. However, as Rolle pointed out, he was “clutch” in the postseason.

Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. During those postseason runs, Manning threw 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

He was named Super Bowl MVP in both games due to his performance. Manning will always be synonymous with his postseason play more than his regular seasons.

Throughout his career, Manning was named to four Pro Bowls, and he was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016. When he retired, he left as the Giants' franchise leader in most passing statistics.

Manning was selected with the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He was picked by the then-San Diego Chargers. However, he declined to play for them, so the Giants traded for him in exchange for fellow quarterback Philip Rivers and several draft picks.