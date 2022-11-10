Published November 10, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants have officially declined Evan Longoria’s club option for the 2023 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Longoria had a $13 million club option for the 2023 campaign, which came from the six-year, $100 million extension deal that he signed off on in 2012 while a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. With the Giants’ call to decline the option, Longoria will take home a $5 million buyout and hit free agency for the first time in his career.

Longoria is at the least open to returning to the Giants, but if he were to don another jersey next year, he did reportedly note that he would prefer to either return to the Rays or join the Arizona Diamondbacks because “he has homes there.”

Retirement is also an option for Longoria. He noted during the season that he has thought about calling it a career after the 2022 campaign.

“If I did decide not to play, I would have been happy with what I have accomplished in this game, without a doubt,” Longoria said. “If I did decide to play, it obviously would have to be an opportunity that really makes sense for my family.

“Really, the last three years have been probably the three hardest years of baseball that I’ve ever had to play in terms of my body and what I’ve gone through with injuries, but also just being away from my family (in Arizona). They haven’t been here at all. I would need a situation where they’re happy.”

Longoria is coming off of a season where he played in 89 total games and started 59 games out at third base. Injuries marred his season, which included missing the early stages of the campaign after undergoing surgery on his right index finger. Putting aside the shortened season in 2020, the veteran third baseman wound up logging career lows across the board this year, including in RBI (42) and total bases (120).

In the case that the Giants elect to not bring back Longoria, they will have multiple options to fill the void at third base, including calling on versatile infielder Wilmer Flores to be their new go-to starter at the position.