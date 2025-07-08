While several MLB teams would love a chance to trade for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., one team might just have a solid shot at getting him. That team is the Seattle Mariners, per a ESPN report.

ESPN writer David Schoenfield believes the Mariners could make a deal if they offer a slew of players and prospects. Those players are: shortstop Colt Emerson, pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Bryce Miller, catcher Harry Ford, and outfielder Lazaro Montes.

“The Mariners have never played in a World Series. Their right-field production is among the worst in the majors. Oh, and they have a loaded farm system with nine prospects on MLB.com's recently updated top 100, more than any other team,” Schoenfield wrote. “On that list, Emerson came in at No. 18, Montes at No. 29 and Ford at No. 56. Miller's value is temporarily down since he's out because of right elbow inflammation, but he had a 2.94 ERA for the Mariners in 2024 and could give the Braves a front-line starter if healthy.”

The MLB trade deadline is July 31. ESPN examined what sorts of offers the Braves could entertain for Acuna. He also listed the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays as possible trade partners with Atlanta.

Ronald Acuna is a hot trade commodity for the Braves

Acuna has been bothered by injuries the last few seasons. Still, he is one of the most productive players in the Braves offense. This season, he is batting .331 with nine home runs.

The slugger has publicly stated he would love to remain in Atlanta.

“Outside of Venezuela, Atlanta is my second home, and I love being here,” Acuna said, per The Athletic. “I want to continue to be a member of this organization. I want to be in this organization for the rest of my career. I’m comfortable here. I like it here. I feel like I know everyone. And so for me it would just be a dream to be able to stay here.”

Atlanta is struggling this year. The Braves are just 39-50, and 11 games under .500 for the first time in nearly a decade. Time will tell if Acuna does leave, as the team seems to be in rebuild mode.

The Mariners, meanwhile, are one of the more surprising clubs in baseball. Seattle is above .500 and striving to win the American League West. The team already has one of the best batters in baseball in Cal Raleigh, who leads MLB in home runs.

Atlanta plays the Athletics Tuesday, while Seattle goes up against the New York Yankees.