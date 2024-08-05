ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants are on the road to take on the Washington Nationals Monday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Nationals Projected Starters

Logan Webb vs. Patrick Corbin

Logan Webb (8-8) with a 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 144.1 innings pitched, 121K/36BB, .267 oBA

Last Start: vs. Oakland Athletics: Win, 9 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 4.30 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 75.1 innings pitched, 71K/23BB, .292 oBA

Patrick Corbin (2-11) with a 5.88 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 121 innings pitched, 89K/39BB, .304 oBA

Last Start: at Arizona Diamondbacks: Loss, 3 innings, 13 hits, 11 runs, 10 earned, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 4.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 57.2 innings pitched, 45K/22BB, .249 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Nationals Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -174

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Patrick Corbin is a hittable pitcher. He allows opponents to hit over .300 off him this season, and his xBA is higher than that. Corbin will put the ball in the zone, but is always going to be a hittable pitch. The Giants have to take advantage of this. As long as the Giants hit their pitches, there is no reason why they should not put up five or six runs on Corbin.

The Giants have already faced Corbin this season. Now, it was back in April, but not much has changed for the lefty. Corbin allowed 11 hits, seven runs, and struck out just two batters in that start against the Giants. San Francisco is a better hitting team against left-handed pitching this season, as well. If the Giants just stick to their approach and hit the pitches in the zone, they will be able to win this game with ease.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington has to give Corbin some run support. The Nationals are scoring almost 4.5 runs per game since the beginning of July, so they are doing a pretty good job. In fact, Washington has a record of 37-17 when they score at least four runs this season. That gives them a record of 13-44 when they score less than that. Four seems to be the magic number for Washington throughout the whole season. If they can get to that four-run mark, the Nationals will put themselves in a good position to win this game.

Logan Webb is a good pitcher, but his ERA is almost two runs worse on the road. Along with that, he allows a lot more baserunners when he is pitching away from San Francisco. Webb has allowed 17 hits, eight runs, walked seven, and struck out just eight through 11 innings pitched in his last two road starts. Something changes when he is pitching on the road, and the Nationals need to take advantage of that.

Final Giants-Nationals Prediction & Pick

I am not not going to overthink this game. The Giants are the better team, and I do not think we can trust Patrick Corbin to win the game. I will be taking the Giants to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Giants-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (-110)