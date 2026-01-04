The Green Bay Packers enter Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings with a playoff spot already clinched. The initial plan was to start Malik Willis once again, but he is unfortunately dealing with an injury. As a result, it appears Jordan Love will be forced to be active on Sunday.

However, Love won't be starting. Reports indicate that the 27-year-old quarterback will instead be the backup behind Clayton Tune, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Tune will be getting his second career start in the NFL, first with the Packers.

“Packers QB Malik Willis, who is dealing with right shoulder and hamstring injuries, is officially inactive today vs. Minnesota. That means Jordan Love will back up Clayton Tune against the Vikings.”

Willis, who is 26 years old, has looked solid filling in for Love as the Packers quarterback in recent weeks. But his right shoulder and hamstring injuries will prevent him from playing on Sunday. The former third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans ends the 2025-26 campaign with 422 passing yards, 123 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) while completing 85.7% of his pass attempts through four games played.

As for Jordan Love, he's been dealing with a concussion and left shoulder injury. Luckily, the Packers expect him to return as the starter for the playoffs. The former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft started 15 games for Green Bay this season, racking up 3,381 passing yards, 199 rushing yards, and 23 touchdowns. He's also recorded a 66.3% completion percentage.

The Packers will start Clayton Tune on Sunday against the Vikings. He enters the contest with 14 games under his belt, 13 of them with the Arizona Cardinals. Tune will have a chance to throw his first career touchdown pass in the NFL.