Blake Snell notches his second NL Cy Young Award with the Padres which got the MLB world hyped along with his AL counterpart, Gerrit Cole.

Blake Snell has brought glory to the San Diego Padres amid all the failed expectations of the team. They are currently on the hunt for a new manager to turn the tide around. But, the exceptional pieces are there for an MLB World Series run. This is further backed up by Snell winning the NL Cy Young Award while Gerrit Cole notches the AL counterpart. This culminates a season full of heartbreaks.

Blake Snell's path to his second Cy Young Award was not at all easy because of how the Padres performed. This is why a lot of fans were hyped when the pitcher got his due recognition.

MLB World reacts to Snell's massive achievement

Some accounts like OptaSTATS even brought up how hard of a road he had to face, The Padres' Blake Snell started out 1-6 this year. He's the first pitcher in MLB history to win the Cy Young after being 5+ games under .500 at any point that season.”

Others could not help but outline how their teams have failed both pitchers, “Blake Snell & Gerrit Cole had phenomenal years. They didn't pitch in the postseason smh.”

“Has anyone had a weirder career than Blake Snell?” and “If you asked me a year ago if Blake Snell would win a cy young this year I would have asked if you had rocks in your head,” were also some sentiments thrown around to highlight how much the Padres star has grown.

The Padres' NL Cy Young Award winner had the lowest ERA in all of the MLB. He notched a 2.25 at one point and did not allow 99 walks throughout their campaign. Snell got over the hump and persevered despite falling to an unfortunate record in their league. The next challenge that awaits him is free agency. Will he wait for the Padres to get their management together after they ended their season campaign?