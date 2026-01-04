Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers appears finished as an NFL player. But his recent return to the league may have opened the door to a very different future.

Multiple teams have been doing background research on Rivers as a potential head coaching candidate, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. There's even an expectation that he could receive at least one interview during the current hiring cycle. While only the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans entered the weekend with head coaching vacancies, that list is expected to grow after the regular season wraps up.

Rivers, 44, returned to the Colts in December after initially retiring following the 2020 season, stepping in amid injuries at quarterback. Though he went 0-3 as a starter, the comeback reconnected Rivers with the modern NFL and reintroduced him to locker rooms filled with players who grew up watching him.

How interested is Colts veteran Philip Rivers in coaching in the NFL?

Rivers' interest in coaching at the professional level has long been uncertain. In the past, he has coached at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. Since taking over the program in 2021, he has led the team to two state semifinal appearances while coaching his son, Gunner, who will be a senior next season.

That timeline complicates any immediate leap. Rivers has said he plans to coach his son next year, and league interest does not guarantee interviews will happen now. Still, his recent unretirement may have shifted perceptions on both sides.

Rivers acknowledged this week on the Up & Adams show that broadcasting opportunities have surfaced, but never felt right. He emphasized his desire to influence outcomes rather than analyze them.

Few franchise quarterbacks have pursued NFL head coaching jobs, and fewer still have succeeded. Rivers earned more than $244 million over 17 seasons, making the grind of traditional coaching pathways less appealing. But perhaps the right opportunity will arise for the veteran to remain in the NFL.