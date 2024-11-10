The New York Giants miserable 2024 campaign got even worse in Week 10 when they suffered a 20-17 loss at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. A lot went wrong for the Giants in this one, but one play call in particular resulted in head coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones drawing the ire of fans everywhere.

On 3rd & 1 midway through the second quarter, the Giants dialed up a flea flicker that resulted in Jones missing a pair of wide open receivers and taking a sack. While folks were quick to blame Jones for missing a pair of open targets, Daboll shielded him from blame after the game by pointing the finger at himself, saying it was a result of “bad coaching.”

Via Art Stapleton:

“Brian Daboll taking the hit for Daniel Jones on the flea flicker: ‘I wish I had it back. Didn't work. I wish I had it back. Bad coaching.'”

Brian Daboll not doing himself any favors with Giants

Daboll has been on the hot seat pretty much all year long, and losing to the Panthers surely won't help his case. Trying to get a spark on offense with these sorts of trick plays makes sense, but doing so on a crucial 3rd & 1 isn't exactly the best idea. And sure enough, it backfired in spectacular fashion, as Jones took a sack, which forced New York to punt.

Jones certainly missed a pair of open players, but there's no question that this was a play that should not have been called. Daboll's seat has been warm all season long, but it will be scorching hot after this defeat, which was summarized by this poor play call. As a result, all eyes will be on Daboll and the Giants to see what his future with the team ends up being.