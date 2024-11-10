The New York Giants are trying to work their way back into the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and for a few short minutes it looked like they would have to do it without one of their best players.

Star wide receiver Malik Nabers took a hard fall and hit his head on the ground after making a leaping catch in the fourth quarter. Nabers was slow to get up before walking off the field holding his head. Shortly after the play, Nabers was evaluated for a concussion, but he cleared protocol quickly and returned to the game according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“WR Malik Nabers cleared the concussion protocol,” Raanan reported on X, formerly Twitter.

There was immediate concern for Nabers following the play after a concussion forced him to miss two games earlier in the season. Giants fans will be ecstatic to see their budding star back on the field so quickly after a hard hit.

Nabers has had a relatively quiet day by his lofty standards so far in this one, catching just five passes for 44 yards as the Giants offense struggles to make any inroads against this Panthers defense. Brian Daboll also tried to get Nabers going by handing him the ball, but he lost two yards on his only carry.

The Giants are facing an uphill battle in this one after Daniel Jones was intercepted by Josey Jewell in the red zone with the Giants trailing by just three points. Now, they're stuck trying to get the ball back for their offense with a chance to go down and tie or win the game.

Getting Nabers involved would certainly help them out with that. The star rookie has been incredibly productive when he has been on the field this season and is already one of the most explosive weapons in the league. Entering Sunday, Nabers had caught 55 balls for 557 yards in just seven games.