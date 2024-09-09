The Daniel Jones era is becoming more painful by the day for the New York Giants. However, head coach Brian Daboll is still on the Jones train for now.

Brian Daboll announced his starting quarterback for Week 2, via My Sports Update's Ari Meirov.

“#Giants HC Brian Daboll said Daniel Jones is still his starting quarterback,” Meirov reported.

Jones struggled against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, completing just 22-of-42 passes for 186 yards, with two interceptions and five sacks taken in the 28-6 loss. The Duke alum added six rushes for 15 yards.

Jones now has just two touchdown passes and three pick-sixes since signing a four-year, $160 million extension after the 2022 campaign. The Giants have Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito waiting in the wings, but their numbers won't be called yet.

Did Daboll make the right decision?

Brian Daboll's hands are tied as the Giants flounder

Although Jones hasn't played nearly well enough relative to what he's being paid, Daboll said he's not considering benching him, via NBC Sports' Josh Alper.

“We’re gonna watch everything. That’s not in my mind,” Daboll said at his press conference.

Daboll also emphasized that the entire team and coaching staff is at fault, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

“There were some good things, but there were a lot of things we need to improve on,” he continued. “We can all do a better job.”

However, Jones was undoubtedly one of the worst players on the team on Sunday. The former sixth-overall draft pick was given time to throw by his offensive line, via The New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy.

“#Giants Daniel Jones' 2.82 seconds to throw ranks 12th in the league in Week 1 so far, per @NextGenStats,” Dunleavy said. “The OL was, as advertised, about NFL average yesterday in pass-blocking.”

The game tape supports the data as well, via CBS Sports' Dan Schneier.

While New York was never expected to compete this season, it may be worth kicking the tires on its other quarterback options for the sake of fanbase and locker-room morale. The Jones era looks to have peaked with the Wildcard victory over the Vikings in 2022.

At the same time, Lock and DeVito are unlikely to be the long-term answers either, so it's not an easy decision for Daboll to make. Therefore, the Giants are at a crossroads. Should they try to create a spark by making a change, or should they punt the season and tank for the first overall pick in 2025?