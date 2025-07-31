After months of dealing with nagging issues, Malik Nabers finally seems to be injury-free. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed as much as the New York Giants enter the second half of training camp.

Ahead of the team's practice on Thursday, Daboll said Nabers' injuries are “good” and that he will resume practicing at full capacity, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nabers has not been too limited to this point, but has continued to deal with his nagging toe injury throughout OTAs, minicamp and into training camp.

Daboll's all-clear message comes just two days after Nabers appeared to take a turn for the worse. With his toe injury already persistent, the wideout seemingly suffered a shoulder injury on Tuesday and was forced to sit out. However, considering his head coach's latest update, the issue appears to have been nothing more than a minor bump.

With Nabers now at full speed, the Giants' offense can finally operate at full speed. Nabers has already been showing off his connection with Russell Wilson, who has routinely been hitting him in stride on deep balls. Highlights of the plays have circulated on social media, where New York fans were nearly brought to tears at a glimpse of what could be a sign of things to come.

Giants WR Malik Nabers ready for big year in 2025

Nabers is coming off a historic rookie campaign, in which he broke a rookie wide receiver record with 109 catches in 2024. The record initially set a new standard for rookies overall but would soon be broken by Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. Entering year two with a new quarterback, Nabers is only primed for more success.

Ideally, the team's improved defense will not force them to pass as much in 2025, but the improved quarterback play should offset everything for Nabers. The Giants' offense did not improve as much on paper as their defense did, but should look substantially better with Wilson under center instead of Daniel Jones or Drew Lock. Wilson's presence under center gives Nabers more freedom on deep routes, which was one of his best attributes in college.

The Giants' run game also improved in the offseason with the addition of rookie Cam Skattebo. While their offensive line remains a major question mark, a more well-rounded approach should open up the field for their star wide receiver in 2025.