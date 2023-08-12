For the first time as a manager of a different ball club, Bruce Bochy returns to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday as they begin a three-game set with his Texas Rangers. As you could imagine, it's special for Bochy, who was the man behind their dynasty days, winning the World Series in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Speaking ahead of the series opener, Bochy gave a heartfelt reaction to being back where he had so much success.

Via Alex Pavlovic:

“I’m forever grateful and thankful for those years. A lot of great memories, a lot of celebrations. It’s good to be back.”

Bochy took over as the Giants skipper in October of 2006 and went on to enjoy a boatload of success with the franchise. After a pair of sub-.500 seasons to start his tenure, Bochy turned things around and quickly got San Fran into contention again. They were NL West champs in both 10′ and 12′ when they captured the Fall Classic, winning over 90 games in each season.

The veteran managed the Giants until the end of 2019 and then decided to retire, transitioning into a front-office role. But, in October of last year, he decided to coach again, taking over the Rangers, who are currently first in the AL West with an absolutely stacked offense and a not-so-bad pitching staff either after trading for Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery.

There is no question the Giants organization and all the fans are incredibly grateful for Bochy's contributions over the years and they will surely show him some love over the weekend, as deserved.