Daniel Jones will be happy with Sterling Shepard injury update as season approaches

The 2022 NFL season is viewed as a make-or-break campaign for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, so he is going to need the best from the team’s receiving corps. That group includes wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who might just be ready to roll and help Jones right from the get-go of the upcoming season, with Dan Duggan of The Athletic reporting that the wideout is on pace to get activated from the physically unable to perform list just before Week 1.

“Reinforcements could be coming in the form of Sterling Shepard, who ramped up his work last week as he recovers from a torn Achilles. It looks like the veteran will be activated from the physically unable to perform list before the start of the season.”

Sterling Shepard suffered a serious lower-body injury in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season when he tore his Achilles during a game against the Dallas Cowboys. Shepard ended up playing in just seven games that season (he also missed a bunch of games due to hamstring and quad injuries) and accumulating only 366 receiving yards and a lone touchdown on 36 receptions.

With Kenny Golladay struggling mightily in the offseason, Daniel Jones and the Giants’ passing attack will be looking to get the others to step up like Kadarius Toney and Shepard.

Last season, the Giants’ offense was one of the worst in the NFL, as the team averaged only 15.2 points per game and 287.3 total yards per contest — both 31st overall.

The Giants will open up their 2022 NFL season on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sep. 11.