Even after his playing days ended, retired tight end Darren Waller is still in the headlines. Tuesday's news featured the former New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders receiver on ex-teammate Maxx Crosby's podcast, “The Rush with Maxx Crosby.”

During the discussion between the two friends, Waller touched on the latest effort in his musical career, entitled “Who Knew [Her Perspective].” It seems like the song is about Waller's relationship with WNBA star Kelsey Plum, who is also his ex-wife.

“I was just trying to put myself out there like in an authentic way this is the s**t I’m really going through,” stated Waller. “If I’m going to put something out there that’s authentic to my life in that moment. That was s—t that I was thinking, that was s—t that I was feeling, and put it out there.”

Ex-Giants playmaker is moving into musical career full-time

The former NFL star has long used music as an outlet, releasing some work before and during his time in the league. However, since retiring, it feels as if he has fully dived into a new job. His first release since turning his focus into music focuses on Plum, whom he was married to for a little over a year before they got divorced in April. The ex-Raiders star broke down the reactions that the song received with Crosby, a teammate of his during his time with Las Vegas.

“I’m not on Instagram so I’m not seeing news, I’m not seeing the internet and people are hitting me up like, yo this s—t is out of control,” explained Waller. “My sister hit me, she just had a baby, she’s off the grid, she was like why is your name like everywhere right now. I was like I don’t know. Like Stephen A had something to say about it, like wow okay.”

Darren Waller's “Who Knew” has stirred the pot on a variety of platforms

The music video has elicited some mixed reviews, to say the least. Many are saying the video is in poor taste, as it features a model who seems to play the role of Plum. Commentators like fellow NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson shared their takes on the video, with Johnson calling it “creative.”

However, the negativity has outweighed the positivity, especially when it comes to the climax of the song. The Plum actress stabs Waller in the back as they held each other, an oft-used metaphor when discussing heartbreak. While the Las Vegas Aces star and current US Women's National Basketball Team player described herself as “devastated” in the wake of the divorce, it looks as if her ex-husband has decided to take on the role of scorned lover. Hopefully both of them can move on to a better state physically, emotionally and mentally.