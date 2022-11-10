Published November 10, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has had plenty of free time on his hands ever since he retired from the NFL. It seems, in addition to he and Peyton’s “Manningcast,” the two-time Super Bowl winner is dipping his feet into the rap game. On Thursday, a video made the rounds of a dripped-out Eli Manning in the studio with rapper Fivio Foreign. It turns out, Manning and Fivio Foreign were collaborating on a remix of the rapper’s song “1-on-3” turning it into “Giants on 3.”

This “1 On 3” remix is fiiiiire 🔥 Watch: https://t.co/9F9obe2ASupic.twitter.com/7h0cbKX7mB — New York Giants (@Giants) November 10, 2022

“Home is in the studio, fresh off the set. New York hip-hoppers, the latest threat,” said Manning in the opening verse of the song, before handing this off to ex-Giants teammate Sean O’Hara, who took his turn on the mic, too.

After both former football players spat their bars, Fivio Foreign stepped in with a verse of his own.

Manning was decked out with his outfit, too, rocking an expensive yellow Celine hoodie with the bucket hat to match, alongside a pricey-looking chain. Well done, Eli.

While there’s still plenty to improve upon in terms of Manning’s rapping ability, that didn’t seem to bother him as he was having a good time in the studio with the guys. The full song is slated to be released on Friday, but for now, fans can get excited over its release by bumping Manning’s brief yet iconic verse on repeat.

Manning certainly hasn’t shied away from trying new things since walking away from football a few years ago, though his latest endeavor into rapping is certainly one of his most unique moves since calling it a career.