Gabe Kapler’s reaction to Logan Webb’s harsh criticism of Giants

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler caught wind of pitcher Logan Webb calling out the team for their underwhelming 2022 performance. Webb previously expressed that the Giants have been complacent. Kapler reacted to Webb’s thoughts on Wednesday, via SF Giants on NBCS.

“My feeling on that is… great,” Gabe Kapler said. “Logan (Webb) is here to express himself, and to share frustration and to share disappointment. He’s a leader on our team right now even if he hasn’t fully embraced that yet, in part, because I think he’s been concerned about stepping on toes from time to time. Maybe not feeling quite ready to take on that responsibility. But he is every bit a leader and a huge, huge important piece of our future with a voice that needs to be heard right now and going forward.”

The Giants are in the midst of a difficult season. After leading MLB in wins a season ago, San Francisco is 6 games under .500 as of this story’s publication. They are also tied for fourth in the NL West with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As a result of their struggles, Logan Webb previously stated that the Giants may have grown ‘complacent,’ per Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t think anybody in this room would tell you that they thought we would be in this spot at this point, but it’s just kind of — maybe we got a little bit too complacent at some point or something — but it’s just not doing the little things to win baseball games. It’s unfortunate.”

The Giants will try to end the final month of the season on a high note.