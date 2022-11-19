Published November 19, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The 2022 season was not the best for San Francisco Giants outfield Mike Yastrzemski, but any thought that the Giants would not bring him back for the upcoming season was put to rest Friday.

The Giants and Yastrzemski have avoided arbitration as the two sides have agreed on a with a $6.1 million salary for 2023, per a Twitter report from MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand.

Yastrzemski had a slash line of .214/.305/.392 in 2022 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI last season. The Giants are banking on Yastrzemski returning to his 2021 form. That’s when the outfielder bashed 25 home runs and knocked in 71 runs while slashing .224/.311/.457.

The grandson of Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and legend Carl Yastrzemski has shown he can have an impact at the Major League level with the Giants. While his batting average has been lower than he would like, Yastrzemski has shown he can hit the long ball, drive in runs and have a decent command of the strike zone

The 32-year-old walked 51 times in 2021 and 61 more times last season. He is also a fine defensive player, and that’s a key factor on a team that struggled in several defensive metrics throughout the 2022 season.

Yastrzemski’s defense stood out in 2022 on a team that allowed an MLB-worst minus-44 defensive runs saved.

His primary issues at bat included his struggles to hit against left-handers. He also saw his home run percentage dip to 3.1 percent while his strikeout numbers increased to 25.3 percent. If the Giants make Mike Yastrzemski more of a platoon player in 2023, his long ball percentage could go up and his strikeout numbers may drop.