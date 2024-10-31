The San Francisco Giants are poised to make a significant announcement this Friday, revealing Zack Minasian as their new General Manager. This appointment marks a notable moment in MLB history as it positions the Minasian family with the unique distinction of having two brothers serving as GMs simultaneously—Zack with the Giants and Perry with the Los Angeles Angels.

“The San Francisco Giants are expected to announce Friday that Zack Minasian is their new GM. Minasian’s promotion makes the Minasian Family the first to have two brothers as GMs at the same time in MLB history with Perry as the Angels GM,” via Bob Nightengale of USA Today on X.

Minasian's elevation to the role of GM comes after the Giants' leadership shift following Farhan Zaidi's dismissal. Under Zaidi's tenure, despite some strong strategic plays, the Giants faced a series of challenges that led to a disappointing 2024 season. The organization then made a bold move by bringing in former Giants star Buster Posey to steer the team in a new direction.

Giants look to bolster the front office for an exciting offseason

Posey, known for his leadership and the face of the franchise during his illustrious playing career, made it clear from the start that he valued scouting acumen highly in his choice for a general manager.

“Buster Posey said he wanted a scout as his GM and Minasian is the organization's VP of pro scouting. He was one of Farhan Zaidi's first hires, and they have generally done very well in trades and in targeting undervalued players from other organizations,” via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Minasian's background in scouting and player development aligns perfectly with Posey's vision for the Giants, setting the stage for a fresh strategic approach aimed at revitalizing the team. Under Zaidi, the Giants were known for their savvy trades and a keen eye for undervalued talent. Minasian's track record in these areas promises to uphold and potentially enhance these strengths, even as the team seeks to rebound from a lackluster season.

As the Giants gear up for the 2025 season, the collaboration between Posey and Minasian will be critical in navigating the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball. With Minasian at the helm of the front office, the Giants not only cherish a familial milestone in MLB history but also usher in a new era of potential and hope for the franchise. The upcoming season will be a testament to their efforts to reposition the Giants as formidable contenders, leveraging Minasian’s expertise and Posey’s leadership.