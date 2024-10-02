The San Francisco Giants won three World Series titles thanks to some aggressiveness in the market and Buster Posey's steady hand behind the plate. The Giants are returning to that championship blueprint with a slightly different configuration on the field and in the front office. Posey, who retired in 2021, was named the new Giants President of Baseball Operations and the new man in charge is wasting no time in reshaping the organization.

Fomers Giants approved of the move and Posey was already negotiating free-agent deals. Pitching ace Blake Snell is not the only person with a bit of future job clarity. San Francisco is now accepting applications for a new general manager to replace Pete Putila, who is expected to stay with the Giants in a different role.

Posey's explanation left no doubt that the new GM would have to be more of a born baseball person willing to accept the analytics part of the game. The former regime leaned heavily towards analytics with the eye test coming in a distant second.

“I want a servant leader who can empower people,” explained Posey. “Ideally someone with a scouting background would be important for me as well. Today's game is so much about meshing what your eyes see and instincts are with what the data is telling you.”

The team's official press release gave former lead executive Farhan Zaidi a boilerplate sendoff before announcing Posey's assencion to the top spot. Zaidi, formerly with the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers, has only one team left to hit the front office California cycle. The Los Angeles Angels do not have an opening, however.

Posey won Rookie of the Year, the 2012 MVP, three World Series, and was a seven-time All-Star. The new Big Boss of San Francisco Bay's baseball club was an All-Star in 2021 with a .304 batting average but decided to hang up the cleats. Posey was soon spotted in the ownership box, plotting the next way to win a pennant.

Posey pushing Giants to grow with the game

Zaidi was an MIT grad with more math awards than fielded grounders. Posey explained the next general manager will need more of a baseball-entrenched track to the Giants. Old school scouts with minor league experience should be encouraged to apply but they must also accept analytics are “here to stay” per The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

“Analytics are here to stay,” Posey stated. “It would be a mistake not to use them.”