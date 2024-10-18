The San Francisco Giants have announced a significant change in their coaching staff, promoting JP Martinez to the role of Pitching Coach for the upcoming 2025 season. This move comes after Bryan Price decided to step down, leaving the position open for a familiar face within the organization.

“The SFGiants have announced that J.P. Martinez has been promoted to Pitching Coach. In his four seasons as a part of SF’s pitching group, Giants pitchers have the fourth-lowest ERA in the National League at 3.80,” the team stated via their official X account.

Martinez has been a staple in the Giants' pitching department since joining the organization in 2021, serving under both Andrew Bailey and Bryan Price. His deep familiarity with the team's pitching staff and philosophy is expected to make for a seamless transition as he takes on his new role. Over the past four seasons under Martinez's guidance, the Giants' pitchers have indeed excelled, achieving the fourth-lowest ERA in the National League.

Giants making changes to the coaching staff for 2025

The coaching change is part of a broader shakeup in the Giants' pitching department, which has seen significant turnover since Dave Righetti's departure in 2017. Martinez, originally hired from the Minnesota Twins, has gradually climbed the ranks within the Giants organization. His move from the bullpen to the dugout this season allowed him to share his extensive knowledge more directly, preparing him for this leadership role.

Bryan Price’s exit marks the end of a brief tenure that was impactful nonetheless. Known for his extensive experience and strategic insights, Price's decision to step down was based on a preference to commit to only one year at a time, despite being offered a multi-year contract before this season. His previous announcement of retirement in 2020 was briefly put on pause to rejoin the coaching ranks, highlighting his dedication and passion for the game.

Looking ahead, the Giants have not yet named a replacement for Martinez as the assistant pitching coach, nor have they filled the director of pitching position left vacant by Brian Bannister. This leaves some uncertainty about the complete makeup of the coaching staff as the Giants look to improve upon their 80-82 record under manager Bob Melvin's first season.

With Martinez at the helm of the pitching staff, the Giants are poised to continue their tradition of strong pitching performance. His promotion reflects not only his past contributions but also the organization's confidence in his ability to lead the pitching team into a successful 2025 season. As the Giants prepare for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Martinez to see how he utilizes his expertise to refine and enhance the team's pitching strategies.