Future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander is set to begin a new chapter with the San Francisco Giants, but not before ensuring he handles an important detail with class. Before officially deciding to wear No. 35 with the Giants, Verlander personally sought the blessing of franchise icon Brandon Crawford, demonstrating a deep respect for the team's history and its longtime shortstop.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the exchange, tweeting, “Justin Verlander spoke to Brandon Crawford in person since signing to make sure it’s ok to wear 35 and Crawford again gave his blessing. It means a lot to both of them; Verlander wears it because Frank Thomas was his favorite player.”

Crawford, who retired after the 2024 season, had worn No. 35 throughout his 13-year career with the Giants, becoming one of the franchise's most beloved figures. While the number has not been officially retired, it holds significant sentimental value for Giants fans, making Verlander’s approach to the situation all the more commendable.

“I very much respect Brandon, the organization, and what he was able to accomplish here,” Verlander said. “I just wanted to make sure I went about it the right way. Getting his blessing was really important.”

Justin Verlander joins the Giants rotation in hopes of helping bring the team back to the Postseason

For Verlander, No. 35 carries personal significance as well. The three-time Cy Young winner has worn the number throughout his career in honor of his childhood idol, Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. As he embarks on his 20th MLB season and chases milestones like his 300th career win, it was important to him to continue wearing the number that has been part of his legacy.

“Having [Giants president of baseball operations] Buster [Posey] say, ‘Wouldn’t it be something if you could win your 300th game in a Giants uniform?’ is just something that stuck in my head,” Verlander said. “If that does happen, I can't see myself wearing any other number than 35.”

Verlander is adjusting to a new environment in more ways than one, as this marks his first Spring Training in Arizona after spending his entire career in Florida's Grapefruit League. Despite the unfamiliar setting, he remains focused on integrating with his new team and preparing for the upcoming season.

Manager Bob Melvin has high expectations for the veteran right-hander, emphasizing his impact not only on the mound but also as a mentor for the team’s younger pitchers.

“He's just one of those guys that defies Father Time and has done it for a long time,” Melvin said. “If he’s healthy, we’re really counting on him. He knows it.” With Crawford’s blessing and the Giants’ full support, Verlander is set to take the mound in his familiar No. 35, ready to leave his mark in San Francisco while honoring both his personal history and the Giants’ legacy.