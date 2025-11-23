The Detroit Pistons are off to a strong start to the NBA season. An NBA insider and former player is teasing that the Pistons have interest in trading for a big name, to bolster the club. Kendrick Perkins says that Detroit wants to trade for Anthony Davis, per a Hoops Hype report.

“My sources are also telling me, the big fella, that Detroit has a lot of interest in old Anthony Davis. (…) You got to match the money,” Perkins said. “You get rid of Tobias Harris who's making a lot of money on the expiring contract, right? You'll be able to pull off maybe some young talent, but long as you keep Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren and you bring AD over there to that Pistons squad…”

It isn't clear how serious Detroit is about a possible trade. Davis has been playing for the Dallas Mavericks, after he was traded there last season for Luka Doncic. Davis has been banged up and has spent a lot of time off the court, since joining Dallas.

This season, the Pistons hold a 14-2 record. Detroit defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, 129-116.

Anthony Davis appears to be on the move

Davis has received a lot of trade speculation in recent weeks. The trade rumors intensified after the Mavericks fired Nico Harrison, who was responsible for the Doncic-Davis trade.

When healthy, Davis has shown that he can still produce. This season the big man is averaging nearly 21 points a game, as well as 10 rebounds a contest. He has appeared in just five games for the lowly Mavericks.

The Pistons are not the first team to be tied to Davis. The Chicago Bulls have also been named as a possible destination for the veteran.

The Pistons next play the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Time will tell if Davis does end up going to the Motor City.