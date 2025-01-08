The free agency period in Major League Baseball is raging on as teams make big moves left and right to improve their rosters. On Tuesday, one of the biggest names on the market found his next home as legendary starting pitcher Justin Verlander agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“BREAKING: Right-hander Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a one-year contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The future Hall of Famer, who turns 42 next month, will spend his 20th season with the Giants.”

Verlander started just 17 games last season for the Houston Astros, finishing with a 5-6 record and a 5.48 ERA while striking out 74 batters in 90.1 innings.

This story will be updated.