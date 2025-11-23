On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field at home for a game against the Indianapolis Colts. While it wasn't officially a must-win game, it sure felt like it for the Chiefs coming off their loss to the Denver Broncos last week, which dropped their record to 5-5 on the 2025 NFL season.

The Chiefs got off to a rough start to this one, falling behind 14-3 early, and insult was added to injury when wide receiver Xavier Worthy went down with an apparent injury that caused him to throw his helmet in frustration.

“Xavier Worthy hobbled off the field & threw his helmet. Clearly in a lot of pain,” reported Nate Taylor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chiefs also got some rough injury news for star offensive lineman Trey Smith.

“Mike Caliendo at right guard for Trey Smith starting the second half. No sign of Trey Smith on the sideline, who aggravated his right ankle in the first half,” reported Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com.

Unfortunately, Smith would later be ruled out for the game, but the good news is that Worthy ultimately returned to the lineup in the second half after jogging off the injury on the sideline.

Worthy is a key member of the Chiefs' receiving core, one that began the year shorthanded with Rashee Rice's suspension but has since come on strong in recent weeks.

In any case, the Chiefs will next take the field on Thanksgiving afternoon on the road against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 pm ET.