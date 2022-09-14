Kadarius Toney’s puzzled reaction to lack of usage in Giants offense

Kadarius Toney saw limited action in the New York Giants’ Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, and it still puzzles him why.

The young wide receiver, however, didn’t hide his confusion as his frustration over his role grows. He emphasized that his duty is to play and help the team win, not to watch from the sidelines and coach. He appeared in just seven snaps for the Giants against the Titans, touching the ball just twice for two carries and 23 yards.

“I get paid to do one thing, do my job. … I get paid to play, not coach. … I just prepared as if I was going in and playing every play. I don’t know what else to say,” Toney said on his lack of usage in the offense, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Perhaps it was because of his injury from a couple of weeks ago. He did miss some time during training camp and their preseason games because of a leg injury, so maybe the Giants were concerned about his chemistry and connection with the rest of the team. Who knows? After all, Brian Daboll did insist he was healthy and had no problem with the playbook at all contrary to what others speculate.

“Everybody knows I had the injury a couple of weeks ago and that’s why I wasn’t on the field. I guess that’s just with that, I don’t know. I don’t know what to say,” Toney added.

Only Daboll and the Giants can truly explain why they didn’t use Kadarius Toney more, but if there’s one thing clear, they need the young wideout on the field and they can’t keep demoralizing him like they did Sunday.

In the two touches he had for the Giants, he showed that electrifying talent that made him a first-round pick in 2021. During the fourth quarter of the game, he made something happen when he had the ball, weaving through traffic to drive the team further from the field.

The #Giants have barely used Kadarius Toney today and its been weird to see. He made something happen the one time he had the ball in his hands. And then they took him out immediately after. Very odd.pic.twitter.com/GnMCUNVzXw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

Sure the Giants won against the Titans 21-20, but if they want to keep that momentum going, they need to utilize all the talent they have.