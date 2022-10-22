The New York Giants are rolling to start the year. Off the back of a stout defense and solid offense, the G-men have burst out to a 5-1 record to start the year. If not for the Philadelphia Eagles’ 6-0 start, they would be leading their division. This is easily the best start the team has had in the last few years.

Now, they’re set to get a familiar face back on their already really good defense. The Giants are expecting Landon Collins, the former second-round pick of the team, to play in Week 7 vs the Jaguars. Interestingly, the coaches seem to have a unique way of deploying the All-Pro safety.

Via Jordan Raanan:

“The expectation is Landon Collins will be elevated from the practice squad + make his Giants season debut vs. Jaguars, per source. Collins could see time as a sub-package LB. The former All Pro was signed just over 2 weeks ago. Has played in 94 career games — all starts.”

Collins started his career with the Giants in 2015, when he was taken in the second round. He immediately made an impact on the team, becoming one of the best safeties in the league in his tenure there. However, a disagreement with former GM Dave Gettleman eventually led to Collins leaving the team for the Washington Commanders (then known as Redskins).

Gettleman’s departure coincided with Collins’ free agency availability. Now, the star safety will be returning to where it all started. With a new regime, the team is hoping that Landon Collins returns to his dominant self for the season.