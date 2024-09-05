It was reported late on Wednesday night that third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants were in agreement on a six-year, $151 million contract extension. Chapman had an opt out after the 2024 campaign but instead is ready to spend the next six seasons in San Francisco. And now Chapman is even playing the role of recruiter, per Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle.

“Matt Chapman says he’s already heard from players with other teams about their potential interest in playing for the Giants after he signed a six-year extension,” Slusser wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It is worth noting that Slusser did not say Chapman is actively trying to convince players on other teams to sign with the Giants. But he is clearly listening to other players' interest, which can be referred to as a form of recruiting for the future. In fact, just his decision to re-sign with the Giants and stay with the team for the long-term future works as a form of recruiting on its own.

Teams with stars locked up to long-term deals and a core in place tend to receive attention from free agents. The financial element of free agency is important, but players ultimately want to join a ball club that is set up for success. The Giants still have work to do but signing Chapman will help the situation.

Matt Chapman's 2024 season with Giants

Chapman signed with the Giants late in free agency this past offseason. The initial belief from around the MLB world was that Chapman would exercise his opt out and test free agency once again if he played well in 2024.

The 31-year-old has not produced attention-catching offensive numbers. He still offers enough production at the plate to impact a lineup, though. However, Chapman is a four-time Gold Glove Award winner. He will be an anchor at the hot corner in San Francisco for years to come.

As of this story's writing, Chapman is slashing .247/.333/.445/.778 across 136 games played in 2024. He has also hit 22 home runs and stolen 13 bases. When you factor in his strong defense at third base, it is easy to see why the Giants want to build around Chapman. Perhaps San Francisco will be able further upgrade the roster with potentially more free agency interest during the upcoming offseason.