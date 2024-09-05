Matt Chapman has agreed to an extension contract with the San Francisco Giants, as reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“BREAKING: Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a six-year, $151 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. It wipes out the final two years of his current deal and keeps Chapman from opting out.”

The announcement of Chapman's extension deal with San Francisco will commence in 2025. The contract will not expire until 2025 and it also comes with a no-trade clause, as noted by Passan in a separate post on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

“Matt Chapman's deal with the San Francisco Giants starts in 2025, when he'll be 32 years old, and will run through 2030. It includes no deferred money and a no-trade clause. The $151 million comes on top of the $20 million he earned this season in the deal replaced by extension.”

Chapman, who was scratched from San Francisco's lineup just before Wednesday night's Giants game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, is in the middle of one of the better seasons in his MLB career. So far in the 2024 campaign, Chapman, who turned 31 years old last April, is batting .247/.333/.445. He also has 22 home runs to go with 69 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. His 121 OPS+ at the moment is his best since posting a 127 OPS+ in 2019 when he was still with the Oakland Athletics — which was also his only All-Star year to date.

A four-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman also seems to be loving the atmosphere in San Francisco. His home run rate has gone from 2.9 percent in 2023 to 3.8 percent in 2024. Moreover, his 24.4 percent strikeout rate is at its lowest since 2019 while also still drawing walks 10.5 percent of the time.

Before coming over to the Bay Area via a three-year deal worth $54 million with the Giants last March, Chapman played for two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit .234/.327/.429 with 111 home runs and 296 RBIs during his time with the Blue Jays.

Fans react to Matt Chapman’s extension with the Giants

“I do not know what Matt Chapman sees in this organization but I'll take it!” – @ktfromthevault

“Damn, a Chappy extension 2/3 of the way through the season🤔wasn’t expecting that but secure the bag alert🚨🚨🚨” – @SkiSkiGodDamn

“OG Champan is staying put. Giants did something good during the season” @GerarldsWorld_·

“Happy for Chapman … wondering what the Giants are going, especially since a regime that’s not going to be here in a month is signing contracts like this” – @tjgorton

“Such an awesome signing for Matt Chapman and the SF Giants! Gold glove defender, great bat and grinds out at bats, and veteran leader. The kind of player you want to build your team around! #SFGiants” – @sfgiantsfan15