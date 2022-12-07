By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Mitch Haniger is headed to the Bay Area. Amid the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, Haniger and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a three-year, $43.5 million, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Haniger, an All-Star for the Seattle Mariners back in 2018, will reportedly not prevent the Giants from continuing their pursuit of Aaron Judge, as the club is seeking multiple outfielders.

Haniger’s deal includes an opt-out after the 2024 season.

While it’s not the bombshell signing Giants fans have been waiting for with bated breath, Mitch Haniger is still a fine outfielder.

The 31-year-old has posted a .261/.335/.476 slash line in 564 career games. He appeared in just 57 games for the Mariners in 2021 due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in April.

Haniger would have been due for an even bigger free agency payday from the Giants had things been based off of his 2021 season.

That year saw him enjoy one of the best seasons of his career, as he belted 39 home runs with 100 RBI, 110 runs scored and a .804 OPS.

That’s the kind of player the Giants are paying for- and one who could be part of one of the best outfields in baseball alongside Joc Pederson- and Aaron Judge, if he comes to town.

The Giants weren’t messing around when they alluded to being big spenders before this offseason. The Mitch Haniger signing seems like it’s just the beginning.

With Judge still for the taking- and several talented starting pitchers on the market, the Giants are certainly a team to watch moving forward.