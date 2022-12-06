By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees are preparing to enter a bidding war for the services of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge in free agency. On Tuesday, Jon Heyman revealed the enormous amount of money the Giants put forth in their negotiations with Judge’s camp, and it’ll create some feelings of unease amongst Yankees fans. Heyman indicates the Giants have come in with an offer in the range of $360 million to lure Judge away from the Yankees this offseason.

Giants are in with a big offer to Judge — believed to be $360M neighborhood — but the assumption/belief among rivals is that the Yankees remain favorites. Yankees are hopeful but say they still don’t know. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

While Heyman revealed that the Giants “are in” on Judge with the $360 million offer, he also suggests that the common assumption around the league is that the Yankees remain in pole position to bring him back. The Yankees are “hopeful” about getting a deal done, but the offer from the Giants will surely make things more difficult.

Aaron Judge’s free agency sweepstakes figures to be the biggest talking point in MLB until he does finally put pen to paper, and the Giants and Yankees will continue to do all they can to win the bidding war for the super slugger.

Aaron Judge is coming off his best-ever season in MLB, during which he set the American League home run record with 62. Judge slashed .311/.425/.686 last season with 62 homers, 131 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 133 runs scored in what was a historic season.

After failing to lock him down prior to the 2022 season, the Yankees were left to rue their mistakes as they watched Judge drive his price up with each mammoth home run. Now, the Yankees are in the unfavorable situation of having to bid against the Giants to retain Judge’s services, and if they’re going to keep him in the Bronx, it’s going to cost a king’s ransom.