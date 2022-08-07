Giants rookie out for season after ACL injury

New York Giants rookie right guard Marcus McKethan is not going to see any action in his very first season in the NFL after he reportedly suffered a serious knee injury. According to Field Yates of ESPN, McKethan tore his anterior cruciate ligament and is now done for the entire year.

Giants 5th round rookie G Marcus McKethan suffered an ACL injury and is out for the season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 6, 2022

This is a tough break for McKethan, to say the least. Not being able to fulfill the dream of playing in an NFL game, especially when that goal is so close, must be heartbreaking. If anything, McKethan should be 100% ready in 2023, with plenty of time for him to recuperate before that year’s NFL season.

McKethan would have been part this year on the field of a revamped Giants offensive line that was dreadful in 2021. That season, the Giants allowed a sack 6.02 percent of the time, which was just 17th overall in the entire league. With New York eager to see what Daniel Jones could really do from under center with a stouter protection unit this time around and while on a contract year, seeing their offensive line’s depth get hit with a significant injury could potentially impact the way the team judges the quarterback down the road.

In the offseason, the Giants added the likes of guards Mark Glowinski, Max Garcia, Matt Gono, and guard/center Jon Feliciano to their offensive line. Also, fortunately for the Giants, offensive tackle rookie stud Evan Neal is healthy and fine. Neal was taken seventh overall by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Before getting drafted by the Giants, Marcus McKethan played in college for the North Carolina Tar Heels from 2017 to 2021.