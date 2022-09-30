It has not been smooth sailing for the New York Giants on the offensive side of the ball so far in the 2022 season.

For one, the Giants have not been an efficient group when it comes to finishing off lengthy drives with touchdowns. They rank in the bottom 10 in the NFL in red zone touchdown percentage with a 50 percent mark. On Daniel Jones’ part, he has completed 50 percent of his passes and posted a 64.6 passer rating in the red zone.

When asked during a press conference ahead of the Giants’ Week 4 home matchup against the Chicago Bears on where he feels that he needs to improve on the most, Jones took some time to pinpoint the team’s lackluster production in this area of the field.

“I think we can find ways to execute better, finish off drives in the endzone,” Jones said. “We can be better at the beginning of games and making sure we’re getting off to a faster start.

“So, those are a couple areas we’re looking to improve.”

In the Giants’ Week 3 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Jones-led offense did not reach the red zone once, as the group’s lone touchdown drive of the game came courtesy of a 36-yard touchdown run by running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants will be in for quite a test in Week 4 against a Bears defense that has allowed a 50 percent red zone touchdown percentage.