The San Francisco Giants are gearing up for a push toward the postseason. They attempted to land a former star from their past, free agent catcher Elias Diaz. As of August 23, the Giants are 4.0 games back in the Wild Card standings and missing out on Diaz is a small setback. The 10-year veteran rejected their offer because even after the return of Patrick Bailey from the 10-day injured list, Diaz's roster spot wouldn't be guaranteed, according to reporting from Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

It's also nigh impossible that the Giants will claw back to the front of the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers enjoying a monster 11.5-game lead.

The loss of Bailey is a big blow to the team defensively, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

“Well, Patrick Bailey is on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain. He hasn’t hit at all since the break but he also leads all MLB players in Fielding Run Value. So this is a gut punch for a Giants team on the fringes of contention.”

What the Giants, Patrick Bailey will miss after not signing Elias Diaz

While a touch past his prime, Diaz would have been the ideal candidate. As noted again by Slusser, Diaz has experience with the entire pitching staff. The Giants have recalled Jackson Reetz from their Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats and Curt Casali will get more everyday action.

Slusser made the case for Diaz in her reporting earlier this week.

“Typically, concerns about adding catchers midseason revolve around the need to learn an entire pitching staff quickly, but in the midst of a stretch run and with the third wild-card spot still in sight, that might not matter quite as much. Plus, Díaz is a good hitter, potentially attractive to a team that has struggled to score much of the season, even if he doesn’t walk much, is hitting .245 away from Coors Field this season and has been in the doldrums since July 1, going 20-for-102.”

Diaz was released on August 16 from the Colorado Rockies after the team promoted Drew Romo. It would seem the injury to Bailey was serendipitous in its timing, but Diaz sticking to his principles in declining the invitation puts the Giants in a tough spot with few games left to claim a Wild Card spot. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the odds of the Giants missing the playoffs at -2500.