The San Francisco Giants won't be with Michael Conforto for the next couple of weeks after he sustained an injury during Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Conforto left the said showdown with the Phillies early, and apparently, it's because of a left hamstring strain, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. As a result, the Giants put the veteran outfielder to the 10-day injured list. This means Conforto will be absent in their series against the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, at the least.

In a related move, San Francisco recalled Heliot Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. Ramos was sent to the minors Tuesday, but his trip there was brief as the Giants needed someone to fill the hole that Conforto leaves in the outfield.

Sure enough, losing Michael Conforto to injury is quite the brutal blow to a San Francisco team looking to make the postseason. At 66-61 entering Friday's game against the Braves, they are still in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the National League.

However, what is already a difficult task just got harder with the absence of a key contributor in Conforto. The 30-year-old is slashing .251/.343/.405 for the team before his untimely exit. He has also recorded 15 home runs, 55 RBI and four stolen bases in the 111 games he has played so far with San Francisco.

Hopefully Ramos will be able to fill in nicely for Conforto as he recovers from his hamstring injury. The good news is Conforto's health issue doesn't seem to be serious, though it's hard to guarantee anything until he makes his return.