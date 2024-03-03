The San Francisco Giants made a major free agency splash when they signed Matt Chapman to a three-year contract. However, Chapman's deal marked the free agency finish line for the Giants rather than the start of a spending spree.
Alongside Chapman, San Francisco has been tied to fellow top flight free agents such as Blake Snell. While Snell may bolster the Giants' playoff hopes, president Farhan Zaidi doesn't believe a signing is in the cards, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
“We have talked all offseason and been very consistent that our plan was to continue to graduate some of our young players,” Zaidi said. “The offseason is really over as far as I'm concerned.”
They may not be looking to add any more free agents, but that doesn't mean the Giants won't make a move. Chapman's signing now gives San Francisco a glut of infielders. The team is planning to explore their options in terms of further improving their roster.
“We'll explore different things,” Zaidi said. “It's certainly possible that a move or two happens before the end of camp.”
Alongside Matt Chapman, the Giants have also signed Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler and Jordan Hicks in what has been an expensive offseason. After their deal with Chapman, San Francisco now holds the 10th-highest payroll in baseball at just over $164 million.
The Giants are clearly motivated to make a deep playoff run. But Farhan Zaidi doesn't think San Francisco needs any more big-name free agents to do so. Blake Snell's next team remains an unknown.