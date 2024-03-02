The San Francisco Giants and Matt Chapman agreed to a contract in MLB free agency on Friday. San Francisco has had a fairly busy offseason, but they may not be done yet. The Giants are currently dealing with pitching injuries and are reportedly still interested in reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Slusser reports that San Francisco is “very much in” on Snell, whose free agency hasn't gone according to plan. Snell surely expected to receive no shortage of interests with long-term offers after his spectacular 2023 campaign. Now, however, Snell is expected to sign a short-term deal with opt outs, similar to the contract Chapman landed with the Giants.
As talented as Snell is, he has been inconsistent at times during his career. That's likely led to his uncertain free agency.
Blake Snell: Giants likely weighing the risk vs. reward
Even in years when Blake Snell has performed at an elite level, he's often struggled to work deep into games due to his lack of control on the mound. In fact, Snell led the league in both ERA (2.25) and walks (99) during his 2023 Cy Young campaign. He was constantly forced to work from the stretch because of all the baserunners, but still managed to strikeout 234 hitters and escape trouble on a consistent basis.
Nevertheless, teams are displaying hesitancy in pursuing him. The Giants need starting pitching help, though, and Blake Snell's upside is undeniable. He's also familiar with the National League West after spending the past three years in San Diego.
Signing Snell would make sense for a Giants team that was in the NL Wild Card conversation a season ago. Winning the NL West will be quite the challenge after the incredible offseason the Los Angeles Dodgers had, but inking the left-hander could help the Giants emerge as a legitimate NL Wild Card contender.