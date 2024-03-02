The San Francisco Giants have reportedly agreed to a deal with free agent third baseman Matt Chapman that will pay him $54 million over three years.
According to the latest reports, Chapman's contract with the Giants has two opt-outs after each of the first two seasons of the deal, per The Athletic. The money he receives also decreases every year, with the first year paying the most at $20 million. Chapman gets $18 million in the second year, and $16 million in the third, Jon Heyman of New York Post added.
Chapman is undoubtedly a massive pick-up for the Giants, especially since he remains one of the best free agents available in the market. It remains to be seen how much of an impact the 30-year-old will have on San Francisco, but there's reason to be optimistic about what he brings to the table.
The one-time All-Star and two-time Platinum Glove awardee has always been known as one of the best defensive third basemen in the league. His recent offensive production leaves much to be desired, especially after a 2023 season that saw him hit just 17 home runs after back-to-back years of hitting 27 homers for the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays. Chapman finished the latest season with 54 RBI along with a .240 batting average and .755 OPS.
Matt Chapman's contract is definitely interesting. With the opt-outs he has, he can seek for more money in free agency should he be able to bounce back in 2024 and help the Giants win games. If he's unable to, he still has the security of a multi-million dollar deal over the next two years.
Sure enough, the Giants will be hoping that Chapman steps up big time in 2024 as they look to field a World Series contender.