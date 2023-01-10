By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Brandon Belt recently signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt, who is a San Francisco Giants’ former All-Star and fan-favorite, received a farewell from the team on Twitter.

Thank you, Brandon Belt, for 12 seasons in Orange and Black 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/NPLTu1DCYY — SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 10, 2023

Belt was an All-Star in 2016. He also played a pivotal role for the Giants during the 2012 and 2014 World Series runs. He was a member of the Giants since 2011 and enjoyed no shortage of spectacular moments by the bay in San Francisco.

Brandon Belt has been limited in recent years due to injuries. He played in just 78 games in 2022, slashing .213/.326/.350 with a .676 OPS. However, Belt is just one year removed from an impressive 2021 campaign. He posted a .975 OPS with 29 home runs for San Francisco that season. The Giants ended up leading all of baseball in wins before ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Dodges in the 2021 postseason.

The Blue Jays are a right-handed heavy team that needed a quality left-handed bat. It is unclear where Belt fits in from a defensive standpoint, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr is Toronto’s first baseman, but he will provide value in the lineup for the Jays.

The Giants had an underwhelming offseason after missing out on Aaron Judge and seeing their deal with Carlos Correa fall apart due to injury concerns. The loss of Brandon Belt hurts matters even further. But Belt will always be remembered by Giants fans for all he accomplished during his 12-year tenure with the ball club.

It will be intriguing to see how he fares in Toronto with the Blue Jays.